Bhubaneswar: Two days after a yellow anaconda died at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar, another one succumbed to an unknown disease here Saturday.

Nandankanan zoo officials said a postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Notably, out of the eight anacondas brought from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust by NZP authorities, two have died and three more reptiles are stated to be unwell.

The zoo veterinarians are keeping a close watch on their health, zoo officials said.

A special team from Chennai is likely to visit the zoo soon to review the situation.

Earlier, one anaconda died at the zoo November 28.

It may be mentioned here that NZP authorities had brought the anacondas from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology in Tamil Nadu, October 22 this year. Three female Nile Crocodiles had also been brought with the snakes. The anacondas and the crocodiles were the latest addition to the zoo’s reptile arena.

