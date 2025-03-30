Bhubaneswar: One more person was arrested in connection with the attack on police personnel during the Congress’ Vidhan Sabha gherao programme, an officer said Sunday.

The arrested person was identified as Chandan Sahu, 24, a resident of Haripur under Jatni police station but he was staying in Kharavela Nagar area of Bhubaneswar, police said.

Earlier, Mirza Islam Baig, a resident of Haridhashpur in Pahala area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, was arrested. Both were charged with rioting, criminal intimidation and several other offences, a senior officer said.

Several police personnel and party workers were injured after a clash broke out during the ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ by Congress March 27. In this connection, the police have registered three cases on March 28 at the Capital Police Station.

