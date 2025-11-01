Bhubaneswar: The Zain Foundation Trust is set to present Rage Productions’ acclaimed anthology play One on One Dhamaal to theatre lovers of this city, promising an evening of laughter, reflection, and engaging theatre. The production — a vibrant collage of contemporary India — features eight short plays that explore the humour, chaos, and contradictions of urban life through Hindi and English performances.

From a frustrated ticket collector and a struggling karaoke DJ to a defective mannequin and a bodyguard of a Chief Minister, the short plays present stories that amuse, provoke, and resonate deeply with audiences. After successful shows across India, One on One Dhamaal will now be staged at Rabindra Mandap November 1, under the banner of the Zain Foundation Trust.

Founded by Rajit Kapur, Shernaz Patel, and Rahul da Cunha, Rage Productions has been a leading name in Indian theatre. Speaking to Orissa POST, veteran actor Kapur said, “Last time, we brought a different set of plays to Bhubaneswar, and this time we’re presenting something different. We’re delighted to collaborate again with the Zain Foundation, which is doing remarkable work in spreading awareness about autism.” Kapur, who will perform in the satirical play Kachre Ki Hifazat, added, “It’s wonderful to see more and more young people coming to watch and participate in theatre.”

Reflecting on his long association with the stage, he said, “Theatre will always be a challenge — but it’s the love and passion for the art that keeps us motivated.” Actor Lisha Bajaj, who will star in Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke, shared that her self-written play is inspired by her own life and relationship with her husband. “It’s a story about discovering love in the city, with all its imperfections and baggage,” she said.

Actor Shruti Vyas, featuring in Mind Blowing Mannequin, said the play examines how society views women compared to how they see themselves. “Women aren’t perfect — and that’s okay. We’re exploring that duality,” she shared. Comedian and actor Anu Menon, performing in I Am Every Woman and Hello Check, said, “Theatre is my first love — performing for a live audience always feels like