ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Eight powerful short plays written by eminent playwrights and performed by some of Mumbai’s finest theatre and film actors captivated viewers here at Rabindra Mandap, Saturday.

Titled One on One Dhamaal, the production, directed and produced by Rage Productions, Mumbai, was presented by Bhubaneswar-based Zain Foundation Trust as part of its annual fundraiser to support people affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The anthology featured celebrated theatre and film artistes including Rajit Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Anu Menon, Gagandev Riar, Shruti Vyas, Lisha Bajaj, and Zafar Karachiwala, who enthralled the packed auditorium with their compelling performances.

The evening opened with the English play I’m Every Woman, written by Ayeesha Menon and directed by Faezeh Jalali. Performed by actor and comedian Anu Menon, the 13-minute act explored the inner struggles of a woman juggling multiple roles—a wife, daughter, mother, and daughter-in-law—all embodied in one person.

The Hindi play Kachre Ki Hifazat followed, featuring Rajit Kapur as the bodyguard of a chief minister who dies mysteriously. Written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Kapur himself, the satirical piece drew laughter while exposing the absurdities of political life.

Next came Keeda Saala, a Hinglish play written and directed by Rahul da Cunha and performed by Zafar Karachiwala, depicting the life and aspirations of a junior artist from Mumbai’s Dongri.

In Mind Blowing Mannequin, talented actress Shruti Vyas portrayed a mannequin born with a small defect navigating life with humour and grit. The Hindi play, written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Rajit Kapur, delighted the audience with its quirky take on perfection and acceptance.

Actor Neil Bhoopalam of NH10 and Shaitaan fame took the stage next with Laughing Hyena, an English play about a karaoke DJ dealing with tone-deaf singers and outdated laws. The play was written and directed by Rahul da Cunha.

Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke, performed by Lisha Bajaj, delved into the search for love and companionship. Written by Bajaj and directed by Shiksha Talsania, the Hindi play offered a tender and relatable portrayal of human longing.

Anu Menon returned for Hello Check, an English monologue written and directed by Rahul da Cunha, where she played a glamorous yet insecure housewife navigating her social life with wit and charm.

The evening concluded with TC Rasbihari, a 15-minute Hindi play written by Ashok Mishra, directed by Rajit Kapur and enacted by Gagan Dev Riar, which told the inspiring story of a ticket collector finally standing up against repeated injustices.

Before the performances, Gargi Bhattacharya, Chief Trustee of Zain Foundation trust, said, “There is still a lot of denial about autism in our country. People with autism have the right to live freely and with dignity. We hope this event will raise both awareness and funds to support them. We are working towards establishing the first residential facility for people with autism.”

She went on to add that the foundation has also launched PECS Café, a groundbreaking initiative designed to train young adults with autism in essential social and communication skills through the Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS). The café aims to create an inclusive environment where participants can learn, grow, and interact with their peers.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja attended the event as the Chief Guest and felicitated the artistes and partners who contributed to the programme.

With its blend of humour, empathy, and artistry, One on One Dhamaal not only entertained but also underscored the power of theatre as a force for social change.

Orissa POST and Dharitri were the print media partners for the event.