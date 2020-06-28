The much-anticipated affordable Android phone from OnePlus is arriving in July, at least that is what the rumours seem to suggest. The phone’s nomenclature is still under doubts from OnePlus Nord to OnePlus Z to OnePlus 8 Lite being touted as possible names for the phone. As we get closer to a possible unveiling date, we are hearing more about the potential specifications.

Reports are rife that this as-yet-unnamed OnePlus phone will sport dual front facing cameras, which means you will have a 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel wide angle lens looking in your direction, for selfies and video calls. The dual camera system will sit in the cut-out in the top-left corner of the display and should be a significant upgrade over most rivals at least on paper.

OnePlus has kept the suspense going with a new Instagram channel called OnePlusLiteZThing, where they have been flaunting the new phone.

The upcoming affordable Android phone would take us back to the days of the OnePlus One, which around the Rs 20,000 price point, replicated the sort of Android smartphone experience that flagship Android phones upwards of Rs 40,000 in that day and age attempted to deliver. The last time OnePlus made a truly affordable Android phone was the OnePlus X, five years ago in 2015, and that was priced around Rs 16,000, depending on the selected variant.

OnePlus Nord/ Z: Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord/ Z could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Earlier rumours suggested the phone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G processor but the recent set of rumours claim that the phone will draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The OnePlus Nord/ Z is said to feature 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. However, a leaked benchmark result suggests that there will be a 12GB RAM model as well. The device is said to feature 4300mAh battery and expected to run Android 10 with OxygenOS on top.

The OnePlus Nord/ Z could feature a triple rear camera setup carrying a 64MP primary camera paired with a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens and another 2MP sensor. There are reports that suggest the primary camera to be 48MP. On the front, the phone is said to sport a 32MP punch-hole camera.

