Cuttack: Onion prices have hit a record high in Cuttack and are being sold at Rs 120 per kilogram in the Chhatrabazar market here.

The demand for onions is such that even onions from Andhra Pradesh and Nasik are being sold at the same price.

The latest hike in the price has sparked resentment among the customers as the price was already high at Rs 100/kg Tuesday. “The additional hike of Rs 20 per kilogram all of a sudden Wednesday morning is inexplicable,” said a customer.

Traders, meanwhile, blamed the government for failing to intervene despite having knowledge about the yield of onions and how much has been destroyed in the rains.

Households and restaurants across the country are reeling under pressure as the kitchen essential prices have surged exponentially. The government, meanwhile, appears clueless about the measures that can be taken to contain the prices.

