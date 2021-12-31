Online games dominate the world, and playing Cricket online is one of many people’s best things. Gone are those days of gully cricket and smashing your neighbours’ windows; people are primarily into online Cricket in which you can invite your friends and enjoy together. The fun is that you won’t even get scolded for breaking someone’s flower pots or somebody’s windowpane. However, fantasy cricket has drastically replaced Online Cricket and revolutionised the Online Gaming Industry. Fantasy Cricket has a much larger scope than Online Cricket and allows you to create your team and lead them to win the match. The hype around Fantasy Cricket is too much. It gives players the feeling that they are playing in the World Cup or even the IPL.

Are you aware of all the possibilities of Fantasy cricket? Read through this article to discover why Fantasy Cricket is preferred more than Online Cricket.

PFH

WFH (Work from home) has been the new normal, but it would soon be replaced by PFH (Play from Home). With the rise of Fantasy Cricket in today’s era, there is a significant advantage of enjoying fantasy cricket from the comfort of your home. If you are lying on the couch in your pajamas or wearing a formal dress for an upcoming work meeting, you can always catch up on Fantasy Cricket and have a nice break between your busy hours. All you need to have is a fantasy cricket app – log in and have a fantastic team with your squad. The rule of the game is a no-brainer and won’t require much effort other than a few strategic decisions and lots of knowledge about Cricket.

Choose Your Squad

How badly did you feel when the teacher shuffled all the roll numbers rather than your best friend. However, you don’t have to be upset because, with Fantasy Cricket, you can choose the best people and create a strong squad. This is one of the best reasons why many people love fantasy Cricket. While playing Fantasy Cricket, you can enhance your skills, and who knows, someday you might be the next star cricketer.

Fantasy Cricket makes dreams come true. In real life, you might want to own your Cricket team, which might not be possible due to some reason or another. However, with Fantasy Cricket, you can even become the Captain of your dream team, have a great match, and beat your opponent. The thrill of choosing your players and stepping on the field for the final action is surreal. Fantasy Cricket is where you can proudly showcase your talent and feel good about your outstanding players.

The Field is Yours

While watching an intense World Cup Final between our favorite team and another country, you often would have sulked or jumped from the couch because of a wicket or run-out. You might always be hoping if it were you rather than another person on the field. You might also have expected to outperform the person who had missed the wicket and performed poorly. Well, fantasy cricket allows you to be your boss and give your best on the field. In fantasy cricket, you have the option to choose your player, and you can become the Captain and lead your team to victory. You have complete control over the people you have chosen and give your best performance. Fantasy cricket allows you to choose captain, players, vice-captain and even make modifications when you think best. From strategising to winning, everything will be in your hands.

Endless Excitement

Many fantasy cricket platforms allow you to play along with the live match being forecast worldwide. What a bliss it is to strategise on your own and beat another country even before your favorite cricket team has figured out the perfect team to win. Fantasy cricket adds to your enjoyment during the T20 League and World Cups and amplifies excitement. However, you have a lot more at stake while playing fantasy cricket, and you should align all odds in favour of your team and win the game. Fantasy cricket can be tricky and challenging at times, and this will double the excitement of your team and motivate you to give your best shot while bowling and fielding. You must look forward to many things while playing fantasy cricket!

Team Spirit & Competition

Cricket is one of the games that teaches one the importance of team spirit and imbibes competitive nature in people. Fantasy Cricket is a notable arena that teaches you the value of teamwork and other valuable skills like discipline, patience, endurance, and learning from your mistakes. Fantasy cricket prepares you for the worst and best in life. While playing fantasy cricket, you understand the value and role others play, and you tend to appreciate their presence in life. As for the captains, fantasy cricket teaches leadership skills and the importance of team spirit.

Moreover, there is fierce competition in fantasy cricket, and you have to follow some strict ground rules to ace the game and win. Many people tend to leave everything to the team and forget to lead their squad in the right direction. As the captain, one should don the “Captain cool” hat and motivate your team to give their best. One should ignite the competitive spirit to win and enjoy fantasy cricket. Time-to-time, one has to depend on various methodologies to optimize their chances of winning.

Play to Win!

While playing fantasy cricket, you can even win exciting cash prizes and other rewards. Moreover, fantasy cricket brings back the nostalgic days of gully cricket and makes it interesting for you and your friends. The setting feels life-like, and the visual appearance is more than enough for cricket enthusiasts to give their best. Fantasy cricket offers a splendid arena for players to showcase their talent and chisel their skills to become a “star performer” soon.