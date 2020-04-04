Bhubaneswar: As the novel coronavirus has been spreading its tentacle in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged netizens to not panic and spread awareness among themselves.

“Only awareness can stop the spread of COVID-19. Please, do not panic. Spread awareness, stay at home and stay home,” the CM appealed through a short video via Twitter.

He also urged all the Nizamuddin returnees to call toll free number-104 and get their health checked up.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 toll has surged to 21 in the state as new cases have been reported from Bomikhal, Suryanagar in Bhubaeswar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Bhadrak.