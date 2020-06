Mumbai: Six days have passed since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise but social media still remains flooded with posts remembering the talented actor.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh, a common friend of Sushant and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram.

He wrote, “Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash… I wish… We could have tried even harder, we could’ve stopped him, we could’ve begged him!

“Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success… Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven’t removed his name from the nameplate of your house. I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in Lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today…cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to Uttan, Lonavala or Goa! Our crazy Holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant’s face.”

He added, “Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart…how do I get them back! I want them back! I want ‘us three’ back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother’s Mutton curry like a little kid!

He further wrote, “I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there…You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it.”

Sushant and Ankita fell in love while working together in the popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta. Sushant even proposed to Ankita during a reality show but the two got separated in the year 2016.