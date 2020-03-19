Planet Earth is a mysterious place that never ceases to amaze us. You won’t have to look far to find some natural peculiarity for which science sometimes offer a theory. However, many places are complete enigma.

There are many amazing places in the world. Unique features of these places will leave you amazed. Like the village of Mawsynram in Meghalaya, where it rains the most in the world, there is a place where it never rains. It is not that this place is a desert; rather it is a village where people dwell.

The name of this village is Al-Hutaib, located in the San‘a’ Governorate in Jabal Haraz, a mountain region between Sana’a and Al-Hudaydah. The village of Hutaib is built on a platform of red sandstone, facing a view of terraced hills which host a score of villages. Tourists often flung her and enjoy spectacular views. There are many beautiful houses built on the top of the mountains here.

The village is located at an altitude of up to 3,200 meters above the earth’s surface; the atmosphere around the village is warm and moderate.

The mausoleum of the third Dawoodi Bohra Da’i al-Mutlaq Hatim ibn Ibrahim is located in this village. The village also has two schools and two mosques named Hatimi Mosque and Mansoor al Yemen Mosque. The Cave of Blessings (called Kahf un-Naeem in Arabic) is located below the fortress of Hutaib.

The most special thing about this village is that it never rains here. The reason for this is that this village is situated above the clouds. Clouds form and rain below.