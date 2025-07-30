Mumbai: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed in Parliament that Operation Sindoor is “ongoing”, Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Wednesday questioned the government’s apparent eagerness to resume cricketing ties with Pakistan, calling it a glaring contradiction.

PM Modi, addressing the Lok Sabha in a near-marathon two-hour speech Tuesday, declared, “Let me reiterate in this temple of democracy: Operation Sindoor is still on.”

His statement, however, has sparked fresh political debate, especially around India’s diplomatic and sporting posture towards Pakistan.

Speaking to IANS, Priyanka Chaturvedi challenged the coherence of the government’s message.

“The Prime Minister gave a detailed reply in the Lok Sabha, but now it seems he may not address the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha MPs, like the rest of the country, expected him to clarify several concerns. Among the most glaring contradictions is this: if Operation Sindoor is still active, why are we so keen on playing cricket with Pakistan?” she told IANS.

Drawing attention to what she described as a “disconnect between policy and action”, Chaturvedi continued, “If the Operation is indeed ongoing, why is the BCCI, and even broadcasters who have purchased television rights, being allowed to move forward with arrangements that normalise relations with Pakistan?”

She argued that if the threat from Pakistan remains real and present, then the government owes the public more transparency.

“Are we not responsible for telling the public what steps are being taken under Operation Sindoor? Why were our intelligence agencies caught off guard, and what corrections have been made since? The Prime Minister’s reply raised more questions than it answered,” she stated.

Chaturvedi also criticised the government’s approach to international perception. Referring to the sports minister’s reported concerns that a refusal to play might harm India’s image globally, she said, “If you are so concerned about upsetting sporting bodies, then why stop at Dubai, go and play in Lahore. Is that the logic now? This double standard is not going to be accepted by the people.”

In a sharp critique of PM Modi’s statement that “no world leader” had urged India to stop Operation Sindoor, Chaturvedi pointed to repeated public comments made by US President Donald Trump.

“The Prime Minister says no world leader made such a request, yet Trump has mentioned this on two separate occasions. If this is untrue, the US needs to clarify its position. Otherwise, we are left wondering whether PM Modi is misrepresenting facts to please a domestic audience,” she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tuesday affirmed that no world leader had asked India to stop the Operation Sindoor. PM Modi’s remarks came amid the opposition’s accusation of agreeing to a ceasefire with Pakistan under pressure from the US. He said it was the Pakistani side which urged India to stop Operation Sindoor, pleading that they cannot suffer anymore.

The PM said that during the talk with the US Vice President, New Delhi made its stand clear that if Pakistan attacks, India will respond by launching a bigger attack.

IANS