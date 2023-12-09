New Delhi: Sam Altman’s OpenAI is reportedly working with ex-Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly to help the ChatGPT developer understand the Indian policies and regulations around AI and how to navigate those.

According to a report in TechCrunch, Jaitly is working as a senior advisor with OpenAI to facilitate talks with the government about AI policy.

“OpenAI is also looking to set up a local team in India,” the report mentioned Saturday.

OpenAI or Jaitly were yet to comment on the report.

Jaitly served as head of the public-private partnership for Google in India from 2007 and 2009, before moving to Twitter (now X) in 2012.

He was the company’s first employee in the country, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In late 2016, Jaitly left Twitter and became the co-founder and CEO of Times Bridge, the global investment arm of The Times Group.

Anna Makanju, OpenAI’s vice president of global affairs, is set to address at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) summit in Delhi next week.

OpenAI currently does not have an official presence in the country. In June, Altman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India and discussed India’s incredible tech ecosystem with him.

Altman, who also addressed students and others at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), said that he had a great conversation with PM Modi.

“Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing India’s incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI,” Altman had posted on X.

“Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia,” he added.

Altman encouraged Indian startups to explore new avenues and contribute innovative ideas to the world.

IANS