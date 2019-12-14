Chennai: Back in form after a good T20I series, India opener K.L. Rahul is keen to continue his purple patch when India take on the West Indies in the three match One-Day International series, starting here Sunday.

Rahul, who scored 62 in the first T20I and 91 in the third contest to help the hosts clinch the series 2-1, posted pictures of his workout session on Twitter, with the caption: “Recharge”.

In 23 ODIs, Rahul has 704 runs with an average of 39.11. In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who is injured, the Karnataka right-hander will look to cement his place at the top of the order along with Rohit Sharma.

In the shortest format of the game, Rahul is almost a certainty for the T20I World Cup in October next year. In the last T20I in Mumbai, Rahul hit a 56-ball 91 to help India win by 67 runs.