Chandigarh: A joint operation by Punjab Police and Maharashtra Police Friday led to the seizure of around 73 kg of heroin from a container at the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai.

The intelligence-led operation to crackdown on smuggling of heroin from the UAE was carried out jointly by teams of Punjab Police and Maharashtra Police, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav.

The seizure was made by Punjab Police in less than 72 hours after recovering 75 kg of heroin from a container at Mundra Port in Gujarat. With this recovery, Punjab Police recovered 148 kg of heroin within three days.

“The contraband was kept concealed in the door of the container containing white marble tiles imported by Delhi-based importer Nandani Traders,” said the DGP, adding that after concealing the contraband, the accused had meticulously welded the door border and painted it again.

Yadav said the recovery was made in continuation of the ongoing campaign against drugs.

He said following specific inputs, Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) had sent a team to Mumbai and where it was debuted at the Nhava Sheva Port.

The DGP said after following due procedure and documentation by Maharashtra Police, the container was opened which led to the recovery of heroin.

Maharashtra Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

IANS