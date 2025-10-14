Jammu: Asserting that Operation Sindoor was the result of the valour and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the operation sent out a message to the world that India will avenge every drop of its citizens’ blood.

He said India has shown to the world that it is among the most powerful countries after destroying enemy defence fortifications and airfields within minutes of launching Operation Sindoor.

“Operation Sindoor gave a message to the world that we will avenge every drop of an Indian citizen’s blood. No one can dare raise their eyes towards our country,” the lieutenant governor said.

The lieutenant governor paid tributes to the martyrs and felicitated ex-servicemen to mark the commemoration of the Diamond Jubilee of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1965 war. The event was organised by the Western Command and 26 Infantry Division in Jammu.

Addressing a mega rally of ex-servicemen, LG Sinha said that the 1965 war victory and the recent Operation Sindoor were the results of the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers of the Indian armed forces, which are among the strongest across the globe.

The LG recalled the sacrifices of the 1965 war heroes and paid homage to those who made the supreme sacrifice defending India’s sovereignty and integrity. “The abode of soldiers, who are the first line of defence against terror-exporting Pakistan, is sacred land,” he said.

“Unwavering devotion to ex-servicemen is the fundamental foundation of my policies. Personally, for me, the land of veterans is no less than a pilgrimage site. Our veterans have made immense contributions to economic growth, social transformation, and the resurgence of a glorious India,” he said.

The LG called upon ex-servicemen to contribute to society by applying their leadership skills and discipline in ongoing community service and civic action programmes.

“Our ex-servicemen are role models for the youth. They must guide the young generation on the righteous path and teach them the values of patriotism, discipline, and selfless service,” he further said.