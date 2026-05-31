New Delhi: Admiral Krishna Swaminathan Sunday assumed charge as India’s new chief of the Naval Staff amid a fast evolving regional maritime security scenario.

He succeeds Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who retired from service. Admiral Swaminathan was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before taking charge of the top post.

The new Navy chief, speaking to reporters, described the regional security environment as “challenging, complex, and unpredictable” and asserted that maintaining peak operational readiness will be his highest priority.

“The Indian Navy stands vigilant to protect national interests wherever they are and is very actively deployed in a regional security environment that continues to remain challenging, complex, unpredictable, and uncertain,” he told reporters.

“It shall be my highest priority to ensure that the Indian Navy maintains the highest level of operational readiness and combat effectiveness so that it can protect the nation’s security and economic interests,” he said.

Admiral Swaminathan said the Indian Navy is well set on a course of capability enhancement and modernisation.

“It shall be my endeavour to sustain the growth momentum of the Navy, consolidate all ongoing programs, scale up where required, and sharpen our operational capabilities through the induction of niche and emerging technologies,” he said.

“I will devote every single day of my life to making the Navy a better, stronger, sharper, and more impactful service so that it can serve the interests of national security, national development, and national economic prosperity,” he added.

Admiral Swaminathan said the Navy is deeply committed to jointness, ‘Atmanirbharata’ and indigenisation. He also praised Admiral Tripathi describing him as one of the “finest” military professionals globally.

Admiral Swaminathan was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987 and is a specialist in communication and electronic Warfare.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the US Naval War College, Newport.

A recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Admiral has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, including the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish, the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at the Southern Naval Command’s headquarters in Kochi. Vice Admiral Swaminathan was also instrumental in raising the Indian Naval Safety Team which oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy.

He then served as the Flag Officer Sea Training after which he was appointed Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet. He was then appointed as Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India.

Following his promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, the Flag Officer served as Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, Controller of Personnel Services, and Chief of Personnel at Naval Headquarters.

Prior to his appointment to helm the Western Naval Command, he served as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

Admiral Swaminathan’s educational qualifications include a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; an MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology; and an MA in Defence Studies from King’s College, London.

He also holds an MPhil in Strategic Studies and a PhD in International Studies, both from Mumbai University.

PTI