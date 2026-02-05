Balasore: A female employee of the Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) has resigned from her position, claiming she was denied justice after accusing the project manager of Kalidaspur office here of sexual harassment.

The woman filed a formal written complaint with the corporation’s headquarters in Bhubaneswar against Project Manager SK Mohanty. She alleged that Mohanty harassed her over an extended period by sending explicit videos and messages via WhatsApp and making unwanted romantic advances.

According to the complaint, the harassment escalated in January when Mohanty allegedly summoned her to his office under the pretext of work, locked the door, attempted to use physical force and misbehaved with her. The victim further alleged that after she resisted, Mohanty called her father over phone and threatened him. Later, she sought justice from her office headquarters in Bhubaneswar. The woman stated that she decided to resign due to a lack of disciplinary action from the department and mounting professional pressure on her.

Last week, the complainant in a letter sought assistance from Member of Parliament Pratap Chandra Sarangi. Sarangi has since directed Soumendra Priyadarshi, the corporation’s chairman and managing director, to conduct a thorough investigation and take legal action if the claims are verified. When contacted, Mohanty has denied all allegations, calling them “completely false and baseless”. “There are CCTV cameras installed in the office. An investigation will reveal the truth. This is a conspiracy against me,” Mohanty said.