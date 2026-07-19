New Delhi: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi Sunday said the Opposition has sought discussions during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament on the “theft” of donations at Ram Temple, ethanol blending, student issues and the situation in Manipur, at the all-party meeting convened by the government.

Speaking after attending the meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by several Union ministers and Opposition leaders, Gogoi said the government has listed several bills for the session, but other more important issues need to be discussed in the House.

“We raised these issues and demanded a discussion on them in Parliament. The most important being the theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The government should express its sensitivity to it. We are also seeing protests by students, but none from the government is taking moral responsibility,” he told reporters at the Parliament House complex.

While the Opposition is raising people’s issues, the government is ignoring them, Gogoi said. He stressed that the government needs to be more sensitive.

“Be it ethanol, students’ issues, ‘Sadan ki Chori’, Manipur issue, temple theft… If the government runs away from these issues, then it will suffer,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, who also attended the meeting, said he wanted discussions on the alleged theft of Ram temple donations and activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike.

He said the government can’t evade responsibility over the alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP wanted to “bring dictatorship” through any proposed delimitation exercise and asserted that the SP would oppose it in all forms.