Bhubaneswar: The Congress and BJD have sharply opposed the state government’s decision to let MPs and MLAs recommend teachers’ transfers within their constituencies, calling it arbitrary and vulnerable to misuse.

According to an official letter addressed to the Directors of Elementary and Secondary Education, legislators can now propose the transfer of up to 15 teachers, covering both elementary and secondary levels, within their own constituencies.

These recommendations are to be submitted to the respective District Collectors, who will forward them to the District Level Transfer Committee (DLTC) for consideration.

This provision is applicable only for the current academic year, with a submission window from May 15 to June 15. Officials clarified that it is a one-time measure.

However, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das said the move undermines democratic institutions.

“It appears the government is shifting executive powers to MPs and MLAs. Already, Panchayati Raj bodies, Zilla Parishads, and municipalities have been stripped of authority.

This decision will only lead to corruption and favouritism,” he stated. Echoing similar concerns, BJD spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar said that transfers should be policy-driven, not influenced by political figures. “Most MPs and MLAs in the state belong to the BJP.

This will pave the way for biased transfers. If this continues, soon recommendations may also extend to doctors and engineers,” she warned.

PNN