Beijing: OPPO has launched its latest K-series smartphone ‘K9 Pro’ in China with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, and 60W fast-charging support.

The smartphone starts at CNY 2,199 (around Rs 25,000) and will be available for purchase from September 30 onward. It is offered in obsidian warrior (black) and glacier overture (Blue) colour options, reports GizmoChina.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast-charging support.

The OPPO K9 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.