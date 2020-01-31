Chinese smartphone major Oppo has been known to be working on a smartwatch for a while now. The company ‘s vice president and president of global marketing Brian Shen has shared an official photo confirming the arrival of the smartwatch.

The picture shows a smartwatch inspired by Apple Watch design and even the watch face shows a lot of similarity to that of Apple Watch. That said, instead of the digital crown seen on the Apple Watch, the Oppo smartwatch will sport two physical buttons on the side.

Brian suggests that the smartwatch will sport a flexible display with a curved design. The top executive took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to share an official photo of the upcoming smartwatch.

While Shen refrained from giving out details such as the name of the smartwatch, or the features and specifications it will integrate, he said that the smartwatch will sport a flexible display with curved edges. The official photo shows that the smartwatch will sport metal edges in golden colour with a cream silicone strap.

The two physical buttons can also be seen on the sides, and Brian claims that it could possibly be the “best looking smartwatch to launch this year”. The face of the smartwatch has a flower design at the back with the time displayed in the centre.

A wide number of watch faces and strap colours are expected at the time of launch. The Oppo smartwatch is also expected to come with ECG support quite like the Apple Watch.

It may be mentioned here that Oppo first announced its plans to launch smartwatches, and confirmed the launch of its first smartwatch in the first quarter of 2020. Oppo’s chief rival Xiaomi has already launched its Mi Watch last year which again seems heavily inspired by the Apple Watch.