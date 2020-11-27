Bhubaneswar: All businesses of the Odisha Assembly were washed out Thursday as the Opposition BJP and Congress members created ruckus in the House over the murder of a minor girl in Nayagarh.

As soon the House assembled for the day, Opposition BJP and Congress members rushed to the Well of the House shouting slogans, demanding the resignation of Cabinet Minister Arun Sahoo for his alleged involvement in the murder of five-year-old girl Pari of Jadupur village in Nayagarh district. The BJP MLAs were seen holding placards and banners featuring photos of minister Sahoo with the accused, Babuli Nayak.

Amid the pandemonium, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House initially several times. Later, Sahoo made a statement in the House amidst uproar by the Opposition members following which the Assembly was adjourned for the day.

As parents of the murdered girl have alleged involvement of Sahoo in the murder case, BJP legislators said, demanding the resignation of the minister.

“While speaking on the matter Wednesday, the Minister of State for Home had informed the Assembly that Crime Branch will probe the case. We are not satisfied with the decision as the state government had previously handed over several cases to Crime Branch, but the reports were never placed before the Assembly,” said BJP chief whip Mahon Charan Majhi.

“We will not allow the House to function till Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo resigns from the Cabinet,” he threatened.

Meanwhile, State BJP Mahila Morcha president Smruti Patnaik demanded CBI probe into the case. “It is unfortunate that MoS Home has not said anything about the involvement of the minister in his statement in the House. We are demanding the resignation of Sahoo over the matter,” said Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

“We are demanding the resignation of Arun Sahoo as he might try to influence the probe as he is a minister now,” he said. Bahinipati also demanded a probe by a High Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Breaking silence on this issue, Sahoo said, “I’m deeply saddened and immensely disturbed over the sensational murder of the little girl Pari. My aim and objective is to ensure justice to her bereft family.”

“It is a sensitive issue and the matter should not be politicised. During my entire political career, I personally did not support any kind of violence.

Welcoming the Crime Branch probe, the minister said he strongly believes that justice will be done to Pari’s family.

PNN