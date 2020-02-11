New Delhi: Wishes poured in thick and fast as it became evident that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP was all set to retain its hold on Delhi for another five years. Here’s what politicians and leaders cutting across all party lines had to say – some through the social media while others through statements.

Narendra Modi (Prime Minister, Twitter): Congratulations to AAP and shri @ArvindKejriwal ji for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM, Twitter): BJP is losing one election after another – this has been an ongoing trend. It began in Maharashtra, then in Jharkhand and now in Delhi. Everywhere the trend is very clear – the people are rejecting BJP and its politics of hatred. Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded.

P Chidambaram (Congress, Twitter): AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022. Remember, when Delhi voted, millions of Malayalees, Tamils, Telugus, Bengalis, Gujaratis and people who came from other states of India voted. If the voters represent the views of the states they came from, the Delhi vote is a booster for the confidence of the Opposition that the BJP can be defeated in every state

HD Kumaraswamy (JD-S leader, Twitter): Hearty congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty. People of Delhi have showed that ‘fascist ideology’ will never win their hearts.

YS Jagan (Andhra Pradesh CM, Twitter): Hearty congratulations to the Aam Admi Party and Arvind Kejriwal on the remarkable victory on Delhi polls 2020. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead.

Sharad Pawar (NCP chief): The Modi-Shah magic has failed in Delhi. Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal-ji and AAP workers for achieving a sweeping victory in the polls.

Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala CM, Twitter): Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country.

MK Stalin (DMK chief, Twitter): I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for forming government yet again in Delhi on a massive mandate. This is clear indication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country.

