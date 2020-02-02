New Delhi: Opposition parties Monday are set to corner the government in Parliament on issues related to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), sources said.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and some others have already given adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha for demanding immediate discussion on the CAA, NPR, and NRC, they said. The Congress and some other opposition parties are set to give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha too, they added.

Opposition parties are demanding a discussion amid countrywide protests against the CAA, NPR and NRC.

The opposition has termed the CAA passed by Parliament as ‘unconstitutional’ and has challenged the same in the Supreme Court which will hear the matter later this month.

The opposition has also urged chief ministers of those states which have opposed the CAA to not roll out the NPR exercise.

The Budget session of Parliament started January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament and the presentation of Union Budget, February 1.

Both the Houses are set to initiate the discussion on the ‘motion of thanks’ to the President’s address starting Monday.

PTI