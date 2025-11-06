Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Thursday announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination 2024, declaring 2,405 candidates qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Of the total qualified candidates, 781 are women, the commission said in its notification. The OCS Preliminary Examination was conducted October 12, 2025.

The OPSC said the OCS Main (Written) Examination 2024 is tentatively scheduled to be held in the last week of January or the first week of February 2026. “The detailed programme of the OCS Main (Written) Examination 2024 will be notified in due course,” the commission stated.

The list of qualified candidates has been uploaded to the commission’s official website — www.opsc.gov.in. Qualified candidates have been advised to regularly check the website for updates and instructions regarding the main examination.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages — Preliminary, Main (Written), and Personality Test (Interview) — for recruitment to various Group A and Group B posts in the state administration.