Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the results of the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2022, which was conducted October 15 this year.

The commission in its notification said that it has selected as many as 8,220 (2730-w) candidates for the Main written examination that is scheduled to take place in February 2024 (tentative).

In the notification, the commission further said that candidates are advised to be in touch with the website of the commission (www.opsc.gov.in) for further details in this regard.

How to download Odisha OCS result?

First, visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the home page, go to What’s new section

Click on the link ‘Notice containing Roll List of Candidates Qualified in the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Written Examination-2022 (Advt. No. 17 of 2022-23)’

Download the PDF and check your roll numbers

PNN