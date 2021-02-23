Bhubaneswar: Higher Education department Tuesday wrote to Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the recruitment of 606 assistant professors at government colleges under Odisha Education Services (College Branch) Recruitment Rules, 2020.

In a letter, the Higher Education department additional secretary JN Sarangi directed the OPSC to take steps for fresh requisition for recruitment of 606 numbers of assistant professors of government colleges and also directed to cancel the previous advertisement issued by the commission.

Earlier, the OPSC had released a notification for recruitment to vacant posts of assistant professors in different state public universities under the administrative control of the HE department.

The department had last year decided that the OPSC will now recruit teaching staff under Odisha Universities Act, 1989.

Notably, the Odisha government has recently amended the Odisha Universities Act, 1989.

Now, the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff will be done by OPSC and State Selection Board.