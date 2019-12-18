Whether you love to toss them in along with some greens or down a glass of fresh juice at breakfast in the morning, oranges are simply delicious. Oranges are chock-full of nutrients; the most prominent one is vitamin C, which is great for skin.

But, that’s not the only reasons they are one of the most favoured fruits around the globe. The versatility of oranges is apparent from the fact that you can eat it in a range of ways, from consuming it raw or juicing it, to including it in cakes, cupcakes, pastries, mousses, etc.

But did you know that orange peel may help you to lose weight! Yes! You heard right, Orange peel powder is widely used in beauty but rather than this orange peels have certain characteristics, which make them ideal for weight loss.

–Make orange tea: Instead of coffee and sodas, you should include orange peel tea in your weight-loss diet. Follow the instructions in order to prepare this tea.

First, take peels from several oranges and dry them in a cool and dry place. Once dried, put one tablespoon of them in 1 cup of hot water. Cover and steep for 10 minutes. Remove the peels and add a little raw honey. Drink 2 cups of this herbal tea on a daily basis.

–Add orange peels to food and beverages: orange peels may also be added to yogurt for flavoring and nutrition or sprinkled over salads. You may also add orange peel powder to your smoothies and milkshakes.

–Fights inflammation and allergies: Orange peels are rich in dietary fibre and improve digestion. It contains pectin that prevents constipation and improves digestion. It helps fight acidity and heartburn.

– Fights constipation: Orange peels contain non-soluble polysaccharides like pectin, which prevent constipation and improve health of the digestive system. They also fight acidity and heart burn. A healthy digestive system has been linked to quicker, more effective weight loss.

– Speed up your metabolism: one of the orange peel benefits is the ability to speed up your metabolism. There aren’t many studies to back this up. However, people often report success when using orange peels for weight loss. There is some evidence supporting this. Orange peels are low in calories and high in fiber. As a result, they could make weight loss easier.

PNN