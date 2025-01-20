Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has signed an MoU with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd to accelerate rooftop solar adoption among residential customers under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented through four power distribution companies (DISCOMs), an official statement said Monday.

The collaboration aims to accelerate solar energy adoption through enhanced public awareness, and seamless implementation of accessible and affordable solar energy solutions across Odisha, it said.

The company along with OREDA and its financial/banking partners will lead targeted awareness drives at high-footfall locations such as airports, malls and railway stations.

The initiative will begin by focusing on key cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Paradip, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Balasore and Rourkela and gradually expand state-wide.

Saidutta Biplab Keshari Pradhan, the chief executive officer of OREDA, said Odisha is blessed with vast solar energy potential that must be harnessed effectively to meet the growing energy demands sustainably.