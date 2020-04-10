Cuttack: The Orissa High Court directed Odisha Police to relax the restriction imposed on the movement of vehicles during the on-going lockdown period.

The high court also directed the Odisha Police to release vehicles seized from violators, who had flouted the lockdown rules.

The Orissa HC in its order mentioned that the rider/owner of the vehicles will have to furnish an undertaking in this regard, following which the vehicles will be released.

The Court ruled that complete ban on movement of two-wheelers in absence of a system for making essential commodities available at a walkable distance will further add to the miseries of people.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), a bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice, Justice Sanju Panda and Justice Biswanath Rath observed that there should not be a complete ban on movement of two-wheelers until any particular and proper arrangement are brought in the matter of availability of essentials like groceries, vegetables and medicines within walkable distance for the people.

The bench directed that the vehicles shall be released at least thrice without imposing fine and only on above undertaking. Such practice may continue at least till the government comes up with proper guidelines and mechanism for making useful commodities available within walkable distance for the people.

The Court observed that ‘a precarious condition’ was prevailing in the State with many people including senior citizens, women and persons unable to ride cycle being forced to move to particular areas for procuring vegetables, medicines and other such usable items.

“We hope and trust that the Government in appropriate department and the DG of Police will look into this from the humanitarian approach and angle,” the bench said in its order. The Court, however, clarified that its observations and direction ‘may not be construed to be a complete lifting of ban’.

PNN