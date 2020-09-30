Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Cuttack has reserved its verdict in the matter of the private schools fee hike case after completing its hearing Tuesday afternoon.

During the hearing, the state government submitted a report on school fee hike as per the committee.

Also read: Poverty stands in way of Kendrapara student’s aspirations

Worthy to note, the High Court had asked the government September 1 to take an initiative for mediating between parents’ associations and private school authorities in resolving the row over fee hike.

A division bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq had asked the Principal Secretary of School and Mass Education Department to conduct a joint meeting of their representatives for the purpose of resolving the fee hike issue mutually.

The petitioner – parents’ associations had sought complete exemption of the tuition fee by private schools during the lockdown period citing that the government has declared COVID-19 a disaster.

On the other hand, the fees of private schools are likely to be slashed by 25 per cent. The joint committee comprising the department officials, representatives of schools authorities as well as parents’ associations has recommended a mutually acceptable reduction in school fee in its detailed report submitted with the High Court.

The committee reportedly recommended reduction of school fees in seven different slabs. It further stated that there should not be any reduction in fees by schools charging up to Rs 6,000, annually.

A reduction of 7.5 per cent fee has been recommended for schools charging fees between Rs 6,001 and Rs 12,000 per annum. For school fees ranging from Rs 12,001 to Rs 24,000 per annum a proposal was put forward for a waiver of 12%. Similarly, it has recommended a 15 per cent fee cut for schools charging between Rs 24,001 to Rs 48,000 in a year.

Likewise, for schools charging Rs 48,001 to Rs 72,000 per annum, the committee recommended a fee cut of 20 per cent.

In addition, for private schools charging between Rs 72,001 and Rs 1 lakh in a year, it recommended 25 per cent cut in fee and for schools charging more than Rs 1 lakh per year, the committee has recommended 26 per cent reduction in the school fees.

However, the report suggested that schools should demand for transport and food charges that are incurred. In case of hostel fees, flat 30% waiver must be given. Any other optional fee should not be charged during COVID-19 outbreak period until the period schools reopen.

PNN