Kendrapara: Paramananda Behera of Ekamania village under Aul block in Kendrapara district has always dreamt of achieving success in education which in turn would open the way for a prosperous life. But then as they say, man proposes and god disposes. Paramananda stood second among all candidates of the district who had appeared in the Plus-II Arts stream examinations. But now he has run into a stumbling block which is preventing him from pursuing higher studies. Poverty and lack of finances now stand in his way of pursuing high ambitions.

Paramananda had hoped he will take admission into Plus-III Arts stream in Ravenshaw University, Cuttack. However, that is very unlikely. His father has expressed his inability to provide fiscal support for Paramananda to pursue his education.

Paramananda secured 506 marks while appearing for the exams from Kendrapara Autonomous College. His dream is to become an IAS officer.

However, Paramananda’s dream may never turn into reality as his father Pratap has expressed inability to provide the necessary finances. Pratap is a daily-wager and his income is meagre to say the least. “I have gone through a lot of hardships to help my son pursue his studies up to the Plus-II level. Now I will not be able to do so as I have to support a seven-member family. I am the only earning member and so Paramananda will have to forego his dreams. I cannot manage the expenses anymore,” Pratap said.

Pratap stated that it would indeed be great if the district administration or the Odisha government comes to the aid of his son.

PNN