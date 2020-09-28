Balasore: In a brazen violation of human rights, the kangaroo court of a village punished a person by hanging a brick from his private parts in Balasore district Monday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The youth who belongs to Choumukha village under Baliapal police limits and this block allegedly lurked into a house in the village when there was no male member present inside its premises.

He was caught red-handed by other villagers when he trespassed into the house. As the viral video evidences, the youth was relentlessly thrashed by the irked villagers and finally a brick was tied to his private parts with the help of a rope.

The whole episode of punishment was carried out in the absence of police.

On the other hand, the incident was disliked by local intelligentsia who raised voice against such cruelty and abject violation of human rights. Fingers are being pointed at the accused villagers for taking such inhuman action instead of informing the local police.

PNN