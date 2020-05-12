Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has initiated a process by which individual judges in the High Court will monitor the justice delivery system in all 30 districts. As per the direction of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq, individual HC judges have been given responsibilities of administrative judges for each district.

Justice Sanju Panda will act as the administrative judge for Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts while Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra will do the same for Khurda, Sonepur and Deogarh districts.

Justice Chittaranjan Das will handle the judicial affairs for Puri, Dhenkanal and Boudh districts while Justice Bishwajit Mohanty will take the responsibility for Ganjam district.

Similarly, Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi has been given the responsibility of administrative judge for Sambalpur and Bhadrak districts while Justice Debabrata Das will supervise the justice delivery system in Sundargarh and Bargarh districts.

Justice Shatrughna Pujahari will act as the administrative judge for Bolangir and Kendrapara districts while Justice Bishwanath Rath will do the same for Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts.

Moreover, Justice Sangam Kumar Sahu will look after the justice delivery system for Balasore and Malkangiri while Justice Pramath Patnaik will be in charge of Angul and Nayagarh districts.

Similarly, Justice Krushnaram Mahapatra will be the administrative judge for Koraput and Kandhamal districts while Justice Akshaya Kumar Mishra will take the responsibility for Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Jharsuguda districts.

Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray will look after the justice delivery system in Keonjhar and Rayagada while Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi will do the same for Kalahandi and Gajapati districts.

The responsibilities of the administrative judges would be to look into the difficulties in hearing and disposal of cases at the district level. Besides, they will also review the status of various cases in districts and find out the causes for delay in justice disposal. The administrative judges will hold discussions with district judges and other subordinate judges to make the justice delivery system more active.