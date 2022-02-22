Berhampur: The Orissa HC lowers the monthly maintenance amount of Tapaswini after Sumit’s family files appeal assuring arrangements of Tapaswini’s stay elsewhere.

The Court directed Sumit to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 10,000 to Tapaswini. But she’ll stay at in-laws’ place till next hearing.

On January 4, the district and sessions court here ordered that Tapaswini will stay with her husband at her in-laws’ place in Bramhanagar. Sahu will pay Rs 17,000 per month to her to meet her expenses, the court ordered.

The court also ordered Dash to give a receipt of the amount she receives for her monthly expenses.

The couple is locked in a marital dispute, which played out in public and drew media attention.