Bhubaneswar: Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar Thursday inaugurated 15 Fast track Special courts dealing with cases under POSCO Act and rape cases.

The courts will come up in Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jaipur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Khurda, Koraput, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Sambalpur.

The Chief Justice also inaugurated a court of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum- JMFC at Erasama in Jagatsinghpur and another at Polsara in Ganjam district.

Several judges of the Odisha high court participated in the inaugural function.

