Bhubaneswar: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar, launched Monday the SCC Online facility for Judicial Officers across the state in the presence of other judges. SCC Online is a digital resource tool which provides law information databases, making judgments and statutes easily accessible in virtual mode. It enables quick retrieval of case-law, statute law, notifications and other legal materials.

Justice Arindam Sinha, Chairman of the Library Committee, said that for prompt and effective adjudication, a Judge must be adept in handling legal issues with rich source of legal knowledge gathered from constant reading of law journals and legal magazines. SCC Online will serve as a tool to access such legal resources.

Chief Justice Muralidhar, while speaking on the occasion, urged each Judicial Officer to familiarise themselves with the SCC Online tutorials. He said Judicial Officers should spend at least a few minutes every day using this resource which would provide valuable assistance in developing legal acumen and judgment writing skills.