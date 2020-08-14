Cuttack: The Orissa High Court (HC) has ordered the Town police in Berhampur to register a case and investigate the alleged misbehaviour meted out to a lawyer by the tehsildar in June this year.

A bench of Justice Biswanath Rath pronounced the order while hearing a petition filed by Berhampur-based lawyer Lalit Mohan Mangaraj alleging a cold shoulder by the Town police in registering a case against Berhampur tehsildar.

The petitioner had informed the HC that the incident took place when he was on his way home June 6. “I was hauled up at a Covid-related checking near Gandhi Nagar Square. Berhampur tehsildar Sipak Patra, who was heading the inspection team, entered into an argument with me. In a fit of rage, Patra not only abused me but also my profession,” said the petitioner.

Soon after the incident, Mangaraj highlighted the issue with his fellow lawyers of Ganjam Lawyers’ Association, Berhampur sub-collector, revenue divisional commissioner (Southern Range) and Home secretary. “These apart, I had approached the Town police with a written complaint. But they [police] didn’t pay heed to my complaint,” the petitioner pointed out.

With no way out, Mangaraj knocked the HC door for justice.

The HC has directed the Berhampur Town police to ensure expeditious investigation into the incident, said a source.