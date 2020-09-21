Cuttack: After several employees of different sections of Orissa High Court tested positive for COVID-19, the court will be remain closed for two days i.e. Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, fire brigade teams will conduct sanitation drive inside and outside the court, said the Registrar General of Orissa HC.

The order further added that the cases notified in the cause list of September 21 will be taken up on September 23. “The bail applications from the Reserved Lists published for September 22, 23, 24 and 25 will be taken up on September 24, 25, 28 and 29 respectively.”

The employees who had come in contact with the infected persons have been asked to home quarantine themselves and contact the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) helpline number if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19 during their home quarantine period.

PNN