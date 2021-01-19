Bhubaneswar: While police personnel are busy in checking traffic violations, the city roads have turned a happy hunting ground for looters. Incidents of looting and robbery are now taking place at every nook and corner of the City.

Monday night, when Pramod Kumar Mohanty, an employee of English daily Orissa POST, was on his way home, he was attacked by unknown miscreants with iron rods near CRP petrol pump.

The miscreants, travelling in an SUV, first hit his motorcycle. As a result, he fell off his vehicle and sustained injuries. Later, the accused came out of the vehicle and started beating him with iron rods.

Subsequently, the looters also decamped with his gold ring, mobile phone and purse carrying around Rs 4,000. A severely injured Mohanty sought help from some people present at the spot who did not rush to his help.

Police have started investigations into the matter after registering a case on the basis of the complaint lodged by Mohanty. Police sources revealed that CCTV footage from the nearby areas have been collected and they are trying to identify the accused.