Los Angeles: Orlando Bloom says he won’t return to play his ‘Lord of the Rings’ character in the new Amazon series, based on JRR Tolkien’s books.

The actor, who played Legolas in the beloved film franchise directed by Peter Jackson, said he doesn’t know whether his character could fit in the new world.

“I mean look, I don’t know how they’re going to approach it. I haven’t had any conversations about this. I fell that I have done everything… Coming back to be on ‘The Hobbit’ was a really wonderful little tip from Peter that he wanted me to come into that and it made a lot of sense,” he said.

“I like to think of myself as ageless but I don’t know where I would fit into that world. If you’re saying as Legolas, they’ve probably got some 19-year-old kid who is ready to go,” Bloom said.

He was speaking during a panel for ‘Carnival Row’, his upcoming show with Amazon, at Television Critics Association summer session Saturday.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he further recalled having a discussion with Jackson on the potential reboot of the series years ago and rejecting the idea of it.

“I remember being on set with Peter, 20 years ago now? And he was saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny to think about when they’ll want to do a remake of ‘Lord of the Rings’?” he said.

“We were in the midst of this remarkable shoot and I said, ‘No! That’s never going to happen.’ And here I am, working for Amazon and they’re redoing it. It’s great,” the actor said.

PTI