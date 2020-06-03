Dhenkanal: In its drive to extend marketing support to rural mango farmers in Dhenkanal and to promote country breed mangoes produced in the district, the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) started an exhibition Tuesday.

The exhibition ‘Dhenkanal Amba Pasara’ that showcases hundreds of country breed mangoes will continue till June 17. It was inaugurated by District Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera at a local mini stadium. Local mangoes produced by self-help groups (SHGs) and local farms are being displayed and marketed here.

Dhenkanal district has produced over 15,240 metric tonnes of mangoes this year as against 43,200 metric tonnes of mangoes last year, deputy director of horticulture Bhagaban Das and ORMAS deputy chief executive officer Nirod Kumar Jena said.

Mango was cultivated in 9,380 hectares in the district. Even as mango trees were widely devastated in Dhenkanal by very severe cyclonic storm Fani last year; no outside traders turned up for procurement due to coronavirus outbreak this year.

Following the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown restrictions, local mango farmers suffered marketing setback. This mango exhibition would certainly provide adequate marketing opportunities to local farmers. Pricing of the produce was done to suit the pockets of mango farmers and Dhenkanal denizens as well, official sources added.

It is known that wide varieties of mangoes like Alphonso, Lengra, Khirsagar, Baiganpalei, Amrapalli, Maharaja Pasand, Mithapali, Gabhasundari and Akhuras including country breeds are sold in the exhibition.

Reacting to this, Behera said, “The district administration took such a step especially for rural mango farmers of Dhenkanal district. We have tried to facilitate mango production as well as marketing. Local denizens will get wide varieties of mangoes at cheap rates.”

Earlier, produce of this district was being sent to markets in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. In order to get rid of distress sale of mangoes by local farmers, ORMAS authorities and the district administration arranged the exhibition, Behera informed.

The exhibition would benefit both local mango farmers and consumers. Usually, mangoes are sold in open markets which are artificially ripened. Social distancing guidelines were observed in the exhibition, official sources said.

Subhadra self-help group of Makuakateni panchayat under Kankadahada block, Odapada agro producer company, Shakti Om Sai self-help group of Govindpur panchayat under Sadar block, Shila nursery of Dhenkanal town and many rural farmers including an agro farm of Saptasajya area participated in the exhibition and sale.