Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Society of the Americas (OSA), under its Odisha Public Library Initiative (OPLI), organised a one-day conference here Sunday, emphasising the need for modern public libraries in rural Odisha. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Law, Works, and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan lauded the OSA’s efforts in this initiative. “Libraries play a crucial role in broadening the knowledge of students, youth, and the community. Rebuilding reading habits can ensure better use of library infrastructure. This vision requires a collective effort,” said Parida.

Harichandan proposed using Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Local Area Development (LAD) funds to establish libraries at the block level as a preliminary step, with potential expansion to Gram Panchayats. He also urged OSA officials to draft a model library blueprint for further discussions. OSA President Leena Mishra highlighted the transformative role modern libraries could play in rural areas and called for government support to establish advanced libraries at district headquarters, blocks, and panchayats.

The conference featured two technical sessions: ‘Modern Public Libraries in Odisha as Economic Engines’ and ‘Roles to Play in Building a Knowledge Society in Odisha.’ Notable speakers included CEO of Swabhiman Sruti Mohapatra, Editor and CEO of OdishaLIVE Nilambar Rath, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication faculty at Ravenshaw University Debilal Mishra; Bakul Foundation’s Sujit Kumar Mahapatra and OSA board member Nalini Patnaik. Pranab K Pani, member of the OSA Odisha Public Library Network, anchored the event.

Former IIT Kharagpur director Damodar Acharya and Utkal University Library Science expert Baman Parida were among the participants. OSA officials cited Karnataka’s success in establishing over 6,000 libraries as an inspiring model for Odisha to build a future-ready knowledge society.