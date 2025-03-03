The 2025 Academy Awards had everything—sharp-witted comedy, headline-grabbing reunions, unexpected performances, and history-making wins. From Conan O’Brien’s fearless opening monologue to Timothée Chalamet’s bold fashion statement, the night was packed with viral moments. Adrien Brody and Halle Berry revisited their controversial Oscars kiss, Colman Domingo turned a commercial break into a dance party, and winners took the stage with emotional speeches that left a lasting impact. Here’s a look at the moments that had everyone talking.

Timothée Chalamet’s daring yellow look sparks memes

Was it butter? Tweety Bird? A human-sized Laffy Taffy? Timothée Chalamet set social media ablaze in a head-to-toe yellow leather suit, complete with a matching shirt. Comparisons flooded in—some joked he was auditioning for Curious George’s Man in the Yellow Hat, while others said he was blending into a block of Lurpak butter. The outfit, in fact, was a Givenchy creation. Even O’Brien couldn’t resist: “At least you won’t get hit by a car tonight.”

how am i going to enrich the taste of this beautiful baked potato the illustrious stick of butter: pic.twitter.com/cBugnrtIao — wes (@mannmiami) March 2, 2025

Timothee Chalamet’s yellow man from Curious George serve pic.twitter.com/i7MVvOM90x — aash⋆˚ ༘ * (@dmimree) March 2, 2025

Conan O’Brien takes aim at Karla Sofía Gascón

Hosting his first Oscars, Conan O’Brien didn’t hold back—especially when addressing Karla Sofía Gascón, whose awards hopes crumbled under the weight of resurfaced tweets. Though she skipped the red carpet, Gascón still took her seat inside the Dolby Theatre, where O’Brien took a playful jab:

“Anora” has dropped the F-word 479 times—beating the record of Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist after reading her old tweets.

“Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That’s 3 more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist.” —Conan O’Brien during his Oscars monologue pic.twitter.com/6oGywtcFKR — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025



The crowd erupted in laughter as the camera cut to Gascón, who took it in stride with a bow and a smile. O’Brien added, “If you tweet about the Oscars tonight, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

Adrien Brody, Halle Berry reignite a controversial kiss

In 2003, Adrien Brody made history as the youngest best actor winner for The Pianist—but it was his unexpected kiss with presenter Halle Berry that stole the spotlight. Two decades later, the duo turned heads again by recreating the moment on the Oscars red carpet. Sharing a playful embrace before locking lips, Berry later quipped to Variety, “Tonight, I had to pay him back. He deserved that.” The Academy called it “a reunion 22 years in the making.”

A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025

A victory speech that became an unexpected performance

It was no surprise that Emilia Pérez’s powerhouse track El Mal won best original song. But what followed left the audience stunned. As songwriters Clément Ducol and Camille took the stage, they launched into an impromptu a cappella rendition of their song, with director Jacques Audiard standing stiffly behind them. Their voices soared through the silent theater, determined to finish—even as the play-off music tried to cut them off.

When the Emilia Perez songwriters started singing their own song during their acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/Rvdf433bMX — Josh Lewis (@thejoshl) March 3, 2025

Colman Domingo turns a commercial break into a dance party

During a mid-show lull, Sing Sing star Colman Domingo gave the crowd a much-needed jolt of energy. As Before I Let Go by Maze filled the theater, Domingo—decked out in a cherry-red tux and drink in hand—got the audience on their feet. He wasn’t done dancing, either. When Queen Latifah later took the stage for a tribute to Quincy Jones, Domingo was among the few stars fully embracing the moment.

While you guys were watching commercials, Colman Domigo came out to offer a toast to Los Angeles, then made people get up and dance. Some of them did? pic.twitter.com/ShLMD2s4Bi — Vulture (@vulture) March 3, 2025



History-making wins and emotional speeches

The Oscars 2025 stage became a place of milestones. Flow, a dialogue-free feline adventure, made history as the first Latvian film to win best animated feature. O’Brien quipped, “Ball’s in your court, Estonia.” Paul Tazewell became the first Black winner for best costume design for his work on Wicked, while Zoe Saldaña celebrated being the first American of Dominican descent to win an Oscar, declaring, “I know I will not be the last.”

Meanwhile, No Other Land, a gripping documentary on the destruction of Palestinian villages in the West Bank, made history as the first Palestinian film to win an Oscar—despite not yet having U.S. distribution. In an emotional speech, co-director Basel Adra, a new father, dedicated the win to his daughter. “I hoped she wouldn’t have to live the same life I am living now,” he said, bringing the audience to a hushed silence.

From viral fashion moments to unforgettable speeches, the 2025 Oscars delivered the drama, humor, and history-making moments Hollywood thrives on.

PNN & Agencies