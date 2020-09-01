Bhubaneswar: With further easing in Covid restrictions allowed, state-run Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has decided to resume services on 29 routes across the state from Wednesday.

CMD of OSRTC Arun Bothra said they are resuming regular service on 29 routes in 14 depots from Wednesday onwards. He said no standing passengers will be allowed in buses. Wearing of masks will be compulsory for all commuters. No one will be allowed to board buses without masks, Bothra said. The passengers are requested not to crowd in the buses. Additional cleaning measures have been put in place to disinfect buses, he added.

In accordance with the policy and direction of the Chief Minister, the OSRTC has been active in helping JEE candidates. On requisition by authorities, buses are being provided for movement of students, Bothra said.

However, private bus operators are not in a mood to resume operations in a full-fledged manner due to low turnout of passengers. “Until people do not feel comfortable to move in buses, it is difficult to start operation in a full-fledged manner, ” said All Odisha Private Bus Owners Association spokesperson Debasish Nayak. He requested the government to create awareness among people so that they can travel in buses.

Transport minister Padmanabha Behera said he hopes bus services will return to normalcy “Though we resumed government services, we had to suspend it due to low passengers. When footfalls rise, more owners will come forward to run their buses,” said Behera.