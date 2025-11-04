Bhubaneswar: Aspirants of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Specialists exam staged a protest in front of the OSSC office here Monday, expressing deep concern over the prolonged delay in the recruitment process, which has remained pending since April 2025.

In a joint representation, the candidates urged the Commission to take immediate steps to resolve the uncertainty surrounding the examination.

The aspirants stated that despite waiting patiently for seven months, the continuous inaction has caused mental distress and uncertainty among thousands of candidates who have dedicated years to preparation.

The aspirants appealed to the Commission to expedite the ongoing court case that has been pending for several months and to coordinate with the concerned authorities for an early resolution.