Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has extended the last date for online registration and application for the recruitment of advertised posts such as livestock inspector, forester and forest guard.

According to an official notification issued by OSSSC, the last date for online registration has been extended to November 27 and for online submission of the application, the deadline has been extended to November 30.

Interested candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria can apply for the advertised vacancies on the official website at www.osssc.gov.in

Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, OSSSC aims to recruit as many as 777 livestock inspectors, 339 foresters and 1,802 forest guards. For detailed and category-wise vacancies refer to the detailed notification here.

Salary

Livestock Inspector- pay scale Rs 21,700/-, matrix level-5, cell-1

Forester- pay scale Rs 25,500/-, matrix level-7, cell-1

Forest Guard- pay scale Rs 19,900/-, matrix level-4, cell-1

Eligibility criteria

Livestock inspector: The candidate must have passed the +2 vocational courses in the field of animal husbandry or dairy or poultry or meat or animal production or +2 Science from a recognised educational institution or board or council or university and the Gomitra candidates must have passed +2 Science or + 2 vocational courses in the allied animal husbandry activities with satisfactory performance in Artificial Insemination (AI) activities for three years under National Project for Cattle and Buffalo Breeding (NPCBB).

Forester: The candidate must have passed +2 Science from a recognised university, institution or board as the case may be with knowledge of basic computer skills.

Forest guard: The candidate must have passed High School Certificate Examination (Class-X) from a recognised board or institution.

Age: To become eligible for all three advertised positions, candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as of January 1, 2023.

For the detailed notification, click here.

