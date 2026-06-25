Paikmal: In a distressing incident highlighting the persistence of social boycott, the family of an elderly woman reportedly had to carry her body to a cremation ground on a bicycle after villagers refused to help with her last rites in Bargarh district’s Paikmal area.

The incident occurred in Katapada village, where Jayanti Bachha, 80, died Thursday morning. Family members alleged that no one from the community came forward to assist in carrying her body because the family had been socially ostracised due to her younger son’s marriage with a woman from another caste.

With no help available, the deceased woman’s daughter and grandson tied the body to a bicycle and transported it to the cremation ground for the funeral.

According to family members, Jayanti had two sons and a daughter. Her younger son had married outside the caste several years ago, following which the family was allegedly boycotted by fellow community members.

While the younger son has been living with his wife in Bhanjanagar for the past five years, Jayanti had been residing in Katapada with her elder son Tularam Bachha, daughter-in-law Yajnaseni Bachha, grandson Shubham Bachha and daughter Basanti Bachha.

The family’s difficulties increased after Tularam died about seven months ago. Following Jayanti’s death Thursday, relatives said community members again refused to extend support for the funeral.

After learning about the incident, a few local residents later assisted the family with the cremation. Representatives of the Paikmal panchayat also visited the bereaved family and provided immediate financial assistance of `3,000. Officials said 50 kg of rice would also be provided to the family.

Paikmal police have begun an inquiry into the incident. Inspector-In-Charge Kailash Chandra Pradhan said the matter is being investigated.

Residents and local representatives have urged the administration to extend further assistance to the family, citing its poor economic condition. Local journalists have also brought the matter to the notice of the block administration.