Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed all urban local bodies (ULBs), including municipal corporations, to adopt the Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) by April 1, 2025. The initiative, led by the Housing and Urban Development department, aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability in urban governance.

The Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) has been tasked with overseeing the transition and providing necessary technical support. To ensure seamless implementation, municipalities have been instructed to equip offices with desktops, laptops, scanners, and LAN connections.

Each system must have Windows 10, antivirus software, and a stable network connection to support digital operations. The OSWAS project management unit (PMU) and TCS team will work closely with municipal data management staff to facilitate training and troubleshooting.

Additionally, municipalities must submit proposals for additional bandwidth funding while developing their network infrastructure with existing resources. OSWAS, already operational in the state secretariat and department headquarters, is now being expanded to field offices.

The system eliminates paperwork by enabling digital file movement and enforcing specific time limits for approvals. If officials delay file processing, the system will automatically escalate it to higher authorities, ensuring accountability and faster decision-making.

The implementation of OSWAS across all ULBs is expected to streamline administrative processes, reduce bureaucratic delays, and improve service delivery to citizens. Municipal bodies have been urged to expedite preparations and fully cooperate with the transition to meet the deadline.

This move aligns with Odisha’s broader digital governance initiatives, reinforcing the state’s commitment to modernising administration and enhancing public service efficiency.

PNN