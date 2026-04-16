Bhubaneswar: In a major push toward modernising urban governance, the Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) department has rolled out the Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) across all 115 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

The initiative marks a decisive shift from fragmented, paper-based administration to a unified, efficient, and transparent digital governance ecosystem.

The reform spans five Municipal Corporations, 48 Municipalities, and 62 Notified Area Councils (NACs), bringing them onto a single digital platform.

Developed in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services and implemented with technical support from the Odisha Computer Application Centre, OSWAS enables end-to-end digital file management.

The system features real-time tracking, role-based workflow routing, and time-bound decision-making, significantly improving efficiency and accountability.

Calling OSWAS a “cornerstone reform,” Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the initiative is central to the state’s governance transformation agenda.

“By embedding transparency, speed, and accountability into daily administrative processes, we are empowering urban local bodies to deliver faster and better services to citizens.

This reflects our commitment to building technology-driven institutions for a Viksit Odisha,” he said.

Before OSWAS, municipal administration in Odisha grappled with manual file movement, inconsistent workflows, limited monitoring, and heavy reliance on physical records— often leading to delays and inefficiencies.

The new system addresses these gaps through standardised processes, digital audit trails, and automated escalation mechanisms, bringing greater discipline and visibility into governance.

The rollout followed a phased strategy, beginning with workflow diagnostics and process mapping, followed by re-engineering of administrative procedures.

The platform was then configured with secure access protocols and supported by extensive capacity-building programs.

Pilot testing has ensured system reliability before statewide deployment, while continuous feedback loops are helping refine operations.

H&UD department Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee highlighted the broader impact of the reform, stating, “This is not just a technology upgrade but a systemic transformation.

OSWAS standardises workflows, strengthens accountability, and enables real-time monitoring.

It significantly enhances our ability to make data-driven decisions and improve service delivery outcomes across urban Odisha.”

A key feature of OSWAS is its real-time dashboard, which allows officials at both state and local levels to track file movement and pendency.

This has improved supervisory oversight, reduced delays, and strengthened coordination across departments.

The reform has already delivered tangible results, including faster file disposal, improved transparency through traceable digital records, better accessibility of documents, and the creation of a scalable digital governance framework.

By enabling data-driven administration, OSWAS is making urban local bodies more responsive, efficient, and citizen-centric. With full statewide implementation now complete, Odisha has set a new benchmark in digital governance.

The OSWAS initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the state’s vision of Viksit Odisha, strengthening urban administration and enhancing public service delivery in the years ahead.